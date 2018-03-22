High school senior is one of 11 candidates for open Chesapeake School Board seats

CHESAPEAKE, Va – The Chesapeake School Board election is heating up. A total of 11 people will be on the ballot, including one high school senior.

The candidates include five incumbents. They are Harry Murphy, Colleen Leary, Louis J. Tayon, Michael Woods and Christie New Craig. More about them can be found in their Chesapeake School Board profile.

The other candidates are Bryan A “Bubba” Miles, Patricia Y. King, Gayle M. Gilmore, Luis Padilla, Sharon Johnson-Clayton, Bradley A. Whitlow.

Lui Padilla is the youngest person on the ballot. He is currently a senior at Western Branch High School. Padilla brought in more than 125 signatures earlier this month to earn his spot on the ballot.

“I was in shock, thinking I can’t believe this is actually happening,” said Padilla. “It took me a few days, but now I’ve come to terms and I am running running running.”

He says the reaction to his run has been mixed.

“A lot of people either say they are proud because of how young I am, or some say, you’re really young, you may want to let people with experience do it,” explained Padilla. “I want to tell them that maturity isn’t always defined by age.”

The decision for who will take their seat on the Chesapeake School Board will be decided on May 1.