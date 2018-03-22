Harbor Park increasing parking costs and will accept credit cards

NORFOLK, Va., – Parking rates for Harbor Park have increased for the 2018 season, the City of Norfolk announced Thursday.

Parking will now be $6 in the Harbor Park lots, which is $1 more than previous seasons.

However, the city says they’ll also be accepting credit card payments at all Harbor Park lots, with the exception of the A and B lots adjacent to the park, which are permit only.

The city is also reminding attendees that there is additional parking at the Waterside, MacArthur South or Fountain Park garages; or you could take The Tide to the Harbor Park light rail stop just feet from the entrance to the stadium.