× Former Hampton Police officer arrested in Idaho for Hampton Roads drug trafficking, tampering charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A former Hampton Police officer was arrested in Idaho on Wednesday on drug and tampering charges related to a Hampton Roads drug trafficking ring.

An indictment says Deangelo Freeman, 30, conspired with Alex Jermaine Burnett, aka “Da Boss” aka “Styles”, Charles McMillan aka “Cee Mack”, Charles Bailey, Jr., Mario Deyon Barrett aka “Rio”, Jordan Davis, and Stanley Freeman aka “Pacman”, to distribute various drugs, including heroin and cocaine, in Hampton Roads.

Freeman also allegedly committed witness tampering by providing the identity of an FBI confidential informant to his co-conspirators.

The crimes allegedly occurred between August 2017 and October 2017, according to the indictment.

Freeman has been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics, and tampering with a witness.

He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.