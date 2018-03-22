Buy a sub, help a local charity during Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. & OUTER BANKS, N.C. – What’s a better way to give back than by filling your stomach? After all, as Jersey Mike’s likes to say: “The more you order, the more we give!”

On Wednesday, March 28, Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the Virginia Beach and Outer Banks areas will donate all their resources and 100 percent of sales to local charities during the Day of Giving.

Below is the list of charities that will benefit from proceeds:

Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter (11 locations)

(11 locations) The Outer Banks Relief Foundation (Nags Head location)

(Nags Head location) Foodbank of the Albemarle (Elizabeth City and Moyock locations)

The Day of Giving lasts all day and is part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign during the month of March. Last year, the campaign raised more than $5.5 million for local charities, and $4.6 million of that amount was raised on the Day of Giving alone!

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $28 million for local charities and has given away more than two million free subs to help a variety of causes.

There are 14 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Virginia Beach and Outer Banks areas.

Click here for more information.