Report: Austin bombing suspect dead, kills self

AUSTIN, Tx. — CBS affiliate KEYE in Austin, Texas are reporting that the Austin bombing suspect who terrorized the city since March 2nd is believed to be dead in an incident involving officers along I-35 in Round Rock, Texas.

According to CBS Austin, police were attempting to close in on the suspect when the suspect’s car exploded.

Austin Police Department advised on social media that they were working an officer-involved shooting in the same area as the explosion.

The five explosions have killed two people and injured at least six others.

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

