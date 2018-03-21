Norfolk detectives looking for man who robbed 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help finding the man who robbed a 7-Eleven at 3805 Colley Avenue.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on March 6.

When police arrived, an employee told them a man came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The clerk gave the robber the cash and he got away before police arrived.

He is described as a black man between 5’11” and 6′ tall with a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black framed glasses with multi-colored reflective lenses and black pants.

No one was injured.