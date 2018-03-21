Hampton PD searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help finding the man who robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

It happened on February 23 around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect came into the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money. After getting the cash, he ran out of the store towards Marcella Road.

The suspect is described as a heavy set, Hispanic man who is about 5’9″ tall. He was wearing glasses and has dark hair and a mustache. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, a black puffy hooded jacket with the hood pulled up, a New York Yankees baseball hat and black padded gloves.