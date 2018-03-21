× First Warning Forecast: Tracking drier conditions and below normal temperatures

The area of low pressure that has been bringing rain and snow will continue to move off to the northeast tonight. Rain and snow showers will continue this evening. We will need to watch out for some flooding. Temperatures will be staying above freezing. Winds will continue to crank up out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Lows in the low and mid 30s.

Skies will be overcast to start the day on Thursday, with gradual clearing throughout the day. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will still be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Sunshine is in the forecast to end the work week. It will still be on the chilly side, with highs in the lower 50s. This is well-below normal for this time of year. Our normal high is now up to 60 degrees.

More rain in the forecast for Saturday. Partly cloudy skies for most of the day with rain moving in late. Some rain and snow is possible overnight and Sunday morning. Skies will then clear Sunday afternoon.

Dry conditions to start the work week. Highs in the low 50s. Milder temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

