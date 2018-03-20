‘You did this for me?’ Hampton Police officer treats child, single mother to dinner

HAMPTON, Va. – One sergeant with the Hampton Police Division made sure a local boy and his family didn’t go hungry this week.

During his extra shift at a Hampton apartment complex, the sergeant asked the boy what he and his family would be eating for dinner that night. When the young man told him that he didn’t know, the sergeant treated the boy and his single mother to dinner.

“You did this for me?” the boy asked.

“Yes I did,” the sergeant replied to a requested high five and a smile from the young man.

HPD said the boy has an interest in someday becoming a police officer, and this act of kindness will surely have a lasting impression on him as he decides to pursue a similar career field.