Trial to start for Navy Sailor charged in 2016 Virginia Beach murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tuesday is the first day of trial for a Navy Sailor charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Aleigha Hawkingberry.

In October 2016, police were called to the 1100 block of Mondrian Loop shortly before 10 p.m.

Once on scene, they say they found Hawkingberry suffering from a gunshot wound in the street outside of her home. She died from her injuries at the scene.

According to the medical examiner, Hawkingberry died from being shot in the neck and chest.

Police detained a man at the scene and soon after announced the arrest of Alec Spencer Wagner.

At the time, Fleet Forces confirmed that Wagner was a U.S. Navy Sailor.

No one at the Hawkingberry home wanted to talk on camera about the death of Aleigha, but her friends told News 3 that she had an infectious smile and an amazing personality.

“She was just an amazing person she was the person you would want to see in the morning because she could brighten your day just by saying hello,” said Michael Demetros, a friend of Aleigha’s.

According to police, Hawkingberry and Wagner knew each other before the incident but they did not specify how.

