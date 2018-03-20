Shooting reported at high school in Maryland, school district says

Great Mills High School in Maryland is on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting at the school, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

The event has been contained, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no immediate information about any possible injuries or deaths.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

A spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of an incident in Great Mills, Maryland.

Special agents from the ATF’s Baltimore office are en route to the reported shooting, that office tweeted.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police are going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.

“I’m still a little shaken up,” he said.

Freese said the school had held drills a couple of times for this kind of situation.

“I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school,” he said.

