Hampton Roads prepares for spring snow showers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Each of the seven cities throughout the region of Hampton Roads are getting ready for Wednesday's expected slick commutes.

Because of the wet roads from all of the rain Tuesday, crews have not yet started to pre-treat and prep the roads for Wednesday's expected snowfall.

But come Wednesday, you may see a lot of crews - like the Virginia Department of Transportation - spreading salt and sand while the snow is falling.

Crews want drivers to be prepared out on the roads for snowy and slushy conditions.

"Be aware of what's going on with the conditions. Tomorrow morning it could be anything. We could still have rain and it rain all night, we could have sleet, slush, snow, whatever. You need to plan ahead that there may be something come your drive tomorrow," says Heath Covey, Director of Communications for the City of Chesapeake.

Crews says be cautious and leave enough time and room for other drivers out on the roads with you.