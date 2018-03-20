× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Spring Snow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are much drier this evening compared to what we saw this morning but lots of cloud cover. We will continue to me mostly cloudy with showers not moving in until early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s tonight and it will still be windy. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide tonight, about 1 AM.

We will wake up to only rain tomorrow morning with temperatures at their warmest. Colder air will move in by the afternoon likely bringing snow in with it. The rain to snow transition will happen around 10 AM near I-95 and closer to 2 PM near the coast. Snow accumulation will range from 0” to 3”. Little to no accumulation in NC, 1” or less on the Southside, 1” to 2” for the Peninsula, 2” to 3” for the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will start near 40 in the morning and fall into the mid 30s. It will still be windy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect tidal flooding again tomorrow near 1pm.

Rain/snow showers will move out very early Thursday morning with more sunshine mixing in by midday. Winds will start to relax Thursday. It will still be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. We will stay mostly dry for Thursday.

Friday will be one of the nicer days of the week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50s with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (100%), Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain/Snow (80%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

