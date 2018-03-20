Commune to open commercial bakery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new commercial bakery operated by the owners of popular local spot ‘Commune’ will soon open in Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District at the Oceanfront.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the new project on Tuesday, saying it will be a $163,000 investment in the city and will add five new jobs.

Commune is known for producing local and sustainable dishes from locally-grown produce. They’re furthering that with the bakery, with a commitment to purchase more than $200,000 of Virginia-grown grain, eggs, milk, honey, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables over the next three years.

Kevin Jamison is the co-owner of two Commune restaurants located at 501 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach and 759 Granby Street in Norfolk as well as New Earth Farm located at 1885 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. Co-owner Ishiah White is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and the current lead baker and kitchen manager at both restaurant locations, and has worked for the company since its inception in early 2015.

Jamison and White said, “In the three years we have been in business, we have been using over 90% locally grown and produced products between our two restaurants. We enjoy working directly with Virginia farmers so that we can constantly offer a unique menu that highlights Virginia agriculture and the importance of local food systems. Expanding to open this new bakery is exciting, and we are grateful to VDACS and the City of Virginia Beach for helping us make good use of what was once an abandoned auto repair shop!”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Virginia Beach and Commune Bakery LLC to secure this project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $15,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which will be matched with a $15,000 grant through the ViBe Creative District Matching Grant program.