NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has detained a 15-year-old boy in connection to the stabbing death of a man in the 500 block of Onancock Trail Tuesday night.

Police responded to the call around 7:41 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find a 37-year-old Newport News man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

