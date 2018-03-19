Yorktown man named finalist for Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner of the Year

YORKTOWN, Va. – Todd Smith of Yorktown has been named a finalist for Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner of the Year, the company’ s highest honor.

Smith and 25 other outstanding managing partners were chosen from a pool of nearly 500.

“These 25 Managing Partners are truly the best of the best,” said Texas Roadhouse Founder and CEO Kent Taylor. “I’m so proud of Todd for his commitment to providing legendary food and legendary service to our guests.”

Smith and the other 25 finalists will be judged on seven criteria: Legendary Food, Legendary Service, Legendary Marketing, Legendary Culture, Legendary People, Legendary Profits and Legendary Pride and Passion.

The Managing Partner of the Year will be announced on April 17. The winner will receive a two-year lease on a new car of their choice, a check for $25,000, a lead crystal replica of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, a Managing Partner of the Year ring and a gold belt buckle.

Smith has been the Managing Partner of the store located at 109 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown for 12 years and has been with Texas Roadhouse for 15 years.