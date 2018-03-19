Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 70-year-old Barbara Ann Wood left her home in the Green Run area of Virginia Beach to visit a family member in Norfolk but never arrived at her destination.

Wood was reportedly driving a red Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plate VMP 9214.

She is described as a black female with dyed blonde hair who is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing leopard tights and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen Wood or her vehicle is asked to call the VBPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (757) 385-4101.

Stay with News 3 for updates.