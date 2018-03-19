Rep. Scott Taylor to speak at grand opening of veterans employment center

NORFOLK, Va. – Congressman Scott Taylor (R-Virginia Beach) will speak at the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center on Friday, March 30.

The new center opened on January 24. It was created to assist veterans, transitioning service members and military families access services and resources to reach their employment goals and successfully transition to the civilian workforce in Hampton Roads.

Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, will talk about the importance of the new facility and its role in our area.

The event will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 861 Glenrock Road in Norfolk.