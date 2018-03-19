New eco-friendly apartment complex breaks ground in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new eco-friendly 282 unit apartment complex is being built in Virginia Beach.

The Mezzo Apartment Homes, supported by S. L. Nusbaum Co. and Atlantic Dominion Distributors, is a gated apartment community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments, and is will be located on Virginia Beach Boulevard next to Haynes Furniture and across from St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and School.

The complex is estimated to be completely built by 2020, with first units becoming available by the beginning of 2019.

According to S. L. Nusbaum Co., the amenities offered at this complex will include contemporary plank flooring and carpet, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, washer/dryer in each unit, stainless steel appliances and 9 ft. ceilings.

The Mezzo will be built as a Earthcraft Certified Community, which will allow residents the opportunity to live in an environmentally friendly housing facility, according to officials.

Hoy Construction is the General Contractor for this development, the Architect is TS3, the Civil Engineer is MSA, PC. Interior design services were provided by Details Ltd. and SiskaAurand Landscape Architects, Inc. provided landscape, pool and outdoor amenity design services.