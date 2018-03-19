Navy cyber chief testifies on Capitol Hill about cybersecurity efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The cyber chiefs from the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force testified on Capitol Hill last week on cyber security efforts in the military in today’s evolving climate.

Navy Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, commander of Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet; Army Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone, commander of Army Cyber Command; Marine Corps Major General Loretta E. Reynolds, commander of Marine Forces Cyber Command; and Air Force Major General Christopher P. Weggeman, commander of 24th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber all testified.

The testimony was heard before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s subcommittee on cybersecurity March 13.

In his statement on cyber posturing submitted to the subcommittee, Vice Admiral Gilday said “great power competition has reemerged as the central challenge to U.S. security and prosperity. It will probably come as no surprised to this committee that our adversaries often act within the “gray zone,” heavily relying on asymmetric methods such as cyber space and information operations to undermine our national interests.”

Vice Admiral Gilday went on to explain that virtually every operation on a Navy ship, from navigation to weapons to engineering, relies on cyberspace for “secure and reliable transfer of and confidence in our data.”

U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet was established in January of 2010 and now has more than 16,000 active duty Sailors, reservists, and civilians assigned to commands around the globe.

Read the entire statement from Vice Admiral Gilday before the SASC subcommittee on cybersecurity