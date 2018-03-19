× First Warning Forecast: Spring Showers And Snow

We are mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few scattered showers starting mix in. This is our warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a few spots making it into the 60s. Temperatures are around normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be at its lowest throughout the afternoon and into the evening.



Rain will become widespread and heavy overnight. Expect lows in the mid 40s tonight with winds starting to pick up.

The widespread, heavy rain will continue for Tuesday morning with the possibility of an isolated storm to mix in. Rain will become more scattered by the afternoon but a mostly cloudy sky. Most areas will see about 1”-2″ of rain tonight through Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s with strong winds. Expect northeast to north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Rain will continue for Wednesday but as colder air moves in we could see some snow mix in. For the first half of the day we will only see rain with a chance of another thunderstorm. By the late afternoon and evening snow will mix in. It will still be windy with north to northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Wednesday.

By Thursday our weather finally improves. All of the snow and rain will be out of our area by early Thursday. Sunshine replaces the rain and snow with little to no cloud cover. Rain chances stay at a slim 10%. We will still be on the chilly side with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Friday we stay dry and sunny with temperatures finally breaking into the 50s.

Today: Clouds Building In, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain (70%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE/N 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 19th

1975 F1 Tornadoes: Dinwiddie Co, Suffolk, Charles City Co

