Celebrating 35 years of My Little Pony with the voice of “Twilight Sparkle” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Toys come and go, but My Little Pony celebrates 35 years! The voice behind Twilight Sparkle in the popular cartoon, Emmy-Nominated Actress Tara Strong, tells us about the new season and how the show teaches the value of friendship. For more info, visit DiscoveryFamilyChannel.com.
