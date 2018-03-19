15-year-old found dead inside Norfolk home sparks homicide investigation

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Corprew Avenue Monday evening.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to a home in the area for a report of a 15-year-old who was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released any other details surrounding this investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.