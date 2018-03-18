Virginia Beach-based Sailor finds her lost twin sister 33 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Amanda Dunford was only seven or eight years old when she learned she had a twin sister.

Adopted from South Korea, her adoptive Mom told her the news, but they all weren’t sure how concrete it was. Then came the message: “It says you may be my sister.”

“I just shot up out of my bed,” said Dunford.

She remembered deciding to check her email one last time before bed that night, something she usually doesn’t do and it paid off.

“I thought, ‘this is too easy.’ I felt like we were going to find each other when we were old and gray and she could be in Korea.”

