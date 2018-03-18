FBI joins search to find missing Washington D.C. girl

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FBI Washington Field Office has joined D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in the search for an 11-year-old missing girl.

Arianna Stone was last seen in the 1100 block of 46th Place, Southeast, in Washington, D.C., on Friday, according to a press release from the FBI.

Her skin color is black, and she is 5’8” and weighs around 150 pounds. She also has waist-length brown braided hair and brown eyes.

Stone was last seen wearing a pink windbreaker and a black hoodie with red roses on the sleeves and red-framed eye glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Arianna Stone is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or tips.fbi.gov, or the Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099. Tips can remain anonymous.