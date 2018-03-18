Defending NCAA champion North Carolina ousted in second round by upset-minded Texas A&M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Although it’s down the road from Chapel Hill, the regional advantage did not help the second-seeded Tar Heels in their second round matchup against seventh-seeded Texas A&M.

North Carolina was out-rebounded 50-34, and only had two players reach double figures in scoring. The Aggies will play in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in school history, the first since 2016. A&M big man Tyler Davis feasted down low with an 18 point, nine rebound game. The Aggies had four players in double figures for the game.

The 86-63 loss marked the first time the Tar Heels have not advanced to the Sweet 16 round since 2014. Carolina’s streak of two straight NCAA title game appearances is snapped as well.

Texas A&M will face Michigan on Thursday in Los Angeles with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.