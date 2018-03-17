Virginians rally against pipeline construction in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginians are not happy about a new natural gas pipeline going through the western part of the state.

Activist groups in Virginia on Thursday rallied against the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that is being laid in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Blacksburg, Floyd, Roanoke and Franklin County were places that people rallied in Virginia, including Richmond as well, where 10 members of an activist coalition sat at the gates of the Executive Mansion on Capitol Square.

The group led by Jessica Sims and Stacy Lovelance of the Virginia Pipeline Registers, sang songs and chanted in protest of the pipeline.

Sims said that their mission was to show, “solidarity with those communities being affected by the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines as tree felling has begun.”

These two pipelines would bring natural gas to public entities across the three states. But activist climbed in trees in efforts of protesting the clearing of hundreds of miles of trees in areas, such as the Peters Mountain area of Monroe County, West Virginia.

According to the Capital News Service, these tree dwellers intend to stall the clearing efforts because if the clearing isn’t completed by March 31, construction on the pipelines will be delayed until November to accommodate the local bat population.

Protesters hope that this will give them more time to halt the projects.

While those in West Virginia sat in trees, those in Richmond protested in efforts to get the attention of Governor Ralph Northam, hoping to sway his opinion on the pipeline. Northam has been undecided on the pipelines, while Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has opposed the construction of them openly.

“He didn’t really say yea or nay; he said he’d rely on the science,” said Sims of Northam’s position. “and it that’s the case, he shouldn’t be supporting them.”

The full environmental effects of these pipelines are not fully clear, but similar construction has led to complications elsewhere.

State regulators in West Virginia halted the construction of the Rover Pipeline through the state because of water pollution concerns.

This also came the same day Norfolk City Council voted to let the Atlantic Coast Pipeline run under two Suffolk reservoirs, which contains most of the city’s water supply, according to the Capitol News Service.

The economic benefits of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are what the builders of it, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy and Southern Co., have stressed.

They estimate that the construction of the project will generate 17,000 temporary jobs and over $2 billion in “economic activity.”

Another benefit that has been put forth is that with the construction of the pipeline, cold weather service issues, such as service shutoffs, would lower electricity cost overall.

Those against the pipeline argue that this isn’t necessarily true, and independent research from the Applied Economics Clinic disputes this claim made by energy companies.

Local communities have also brought up issues with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, because the contractor chosen, Spring Ridge Constructors, consist of companies that are based outside the southeastern U.S.

Another analysis that was given to the State Corporation Commission, from Gregory Lander, used Dominion’s own data to project a $2.3 billion increase in customers billing due to the addition of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Since 2014 Dominion Energy has worked to ease the process of construction that can affect communities. Efforts included grants totaling $2 million to various towns in and around the pipeline’s 600-mile path.

South Carolina may be the next state to deal with the pipeline installments. Developers have reportedly hinted at expanding into the Palmetto State.