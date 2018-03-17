The Locker Room Show | March 16

NORFOLK, Va. – In this week’s edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink delivers extended coverage of the most-momentous upset in the history of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Despite the inability to show video highlights (broadcast restrictions) of top-ranked UVA’s loss to Maryland-Baltimore County – the first time a 16-seed has ever upset a 1-seed, we provide immediate postgame coverage of the historic night in Charlotte – including interview with UVA head coach Tony Bennett and guard Kyle Guy.