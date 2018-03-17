Smithfield firefighters help driver trapped in overturned tractor trailer

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Firefighters in Smithfield responded and assisted in the rescue of a tractor-trailer driver after his vehicle overturned Saturday.

The incident accrued around 1 p.m. this afternoon at 601 N. Church St.

According to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, crews were able to safely remove the driver within 30 minutes after arriving to the overturned tractor-trailer, with the driver stuck in the cab of the vehicle.

Chips Towing and Dave’s Service Center also helped fire crews during this incident.

A newly acquired Scissor Lift 50 helped firefighters get to the driver.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time, but he was handed over to Isle of Wight EMS for evaluation.

Officials did not say how the tractor-trailer ended up overturned.