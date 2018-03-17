One person transported to hospital after Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m.

Newport News firefighters were dispatched to the 70 Block of Concord Crescent in Newport News at 5:41 p.m.

Arriving just five minutes later, smoke and fire was showing from the left side of the home, fire officials say.

The fire was marked under control at 5:57 p.m.

Occupants had evacuated the home and we’re told by officials, one occupant was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There were no injuries to any firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

