20 people displaced in Hampton apartment complex fire

HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire in Hampton that displaced 20 people and damaged 8 units of an apartment complex in the city.

According to officials in Hampton, the fire happened in the 100 block of Lassiter Drive, and the call came into dispatch around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

One person was injured in the fie, and was transported to a local hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping those that were displaced.

Newport News firefighters also assisted in this incident.

