Wedding rings, guns stolen from Ocean View home

NORFOLK, Va.- Police are investigating a burglary in the Ocean View section of the city.

The break-in happened on Pretty Lake Ave where the residents tell News 3 someone got into their house using a first floor window.

The family reported hand guns, an airsoft rifle with a scope and jewelry were taken. We know wedding rings were lifted from the home and at least three firearms.

Neighbors report having issues in the past with break-ins and other crime but said the area has turned around in the last few years.

Of course the neighborhood and police want to see the thief caught and they ask anyone with information to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.