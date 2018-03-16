Virginia Beach bakeries in the running for national title

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two beach bakeries are working to earn the title of “Sweetest Bakery in America”.

Both Sugar Plum Bakery and Leaping Lizard Cafe have been named as contestants in the “Sweetest Bakery in America” competition held by Dawn Food Products Inc.

The competition began on March 1 and will run until July 31. The bakery with the most votes wins the title.

Voting can be done online or in person at the bakeries.

To learn more about Sugar Plum Bakery visit their website.

More about Leaping Lizard Cafe can be found on their Facebook page.