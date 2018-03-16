Push Comedy gets serious with comedy to help the local YWCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Looking for a funny way to give back? Mary Kate Andris, President and CEO of YWCA South Hampton Roads, joins Brad McMurran from Push Comedy Theater to talk about an upcoming comedy showcase.  The all-male program benefits local programs for women who have been sexually assaulted.

Push Comedy Theater & YWCA of South Hampton Roads Present
The All-Male Comedy Show
COCK OF THE WALK
SAT, MARCH 17, 2018
7:00 PM
At The NORVA

Tickets available at The NorVa box office or online at NorvaTickets.