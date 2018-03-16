Newport News man shot while sitting in car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the area of Middlesex Road Friday night.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Authorities were advised that the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 300 block of Hidenwood Drive when the shooting happened. After he was shot, he drove to Middlesex Road where police were called.

Police have no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.