March Madness round 2: When to watch Saturday & Sunday’s games

News 3 is your home for March Madness!
Round two of the tournament will be played Saturday and Sunday.
Click here to view results from round one.
Here’s where you can watch the round two games:
Saturday
12:10 p.m., CBS, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Villanova
2:40 p.m., CBS, No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 2 Duke
5:15 p.m., CBS, No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Kentucky
6:10 p.m., TNT, No. 11 Loyola vs. No. 3 Tennessee
7:10 p.m., TBS, No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 1 Kansas
7:45 p.m., CBS, No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
8:40 p.m., TNT, No. 6 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
9:40 p.m., TBS, No. 6 Houston vs. No. 3 Michigan
Sunday
TBD by Saturday results