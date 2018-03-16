March Madness round 2: When to watch Saturday & Sunday’s games

News 3 is your home for March Madness!

Round two of the tournament will be played Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to view results from round one.

Here’s where you can watch the round two games:

Saturday

12:10 p.m., CBS, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Villanova

2:40 p.m., CBS, No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 2 Duke

5:15 p.m., CBS, No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Kentucky

6:10 p.m., TNT, No. 11 Loyola vs. No. 3 Tennessee

7:10 p.m., TBS, No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 1 Kansas

7:45 p.m., CBS, No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

8:40 p.m., TNT, No. 6 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

9:40 p.m., TBS, No. 6 Houston vs. No. 3 Michigan

Sunday

TBD by Saturday results