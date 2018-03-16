Man shot in Suffolk’s Lake Kennedy Estates neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Nixon Drive in the Lake Kennedy Estates neighborhood just after 8:30 a.m.

A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the incident. He received emergency medical treatment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.