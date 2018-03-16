Local Music Spotlight with Poisoned Dwarf on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Thomas DeRose, Stewart Pittman, and Lance Pedigo all together make up half of the local group Poisoned Dwarf. They kick off St. Patty's Day on Coast Live with a performance of "The Humours of the Ballyloughlin." For more info, visit www.poisoneddwarf.com. Slainte!