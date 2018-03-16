HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Thomas DeRose, Stewart Pittman, and Lance Pedigo all together make up half of the local group Poisoned Dwarf. They kick off St. Patty's Day on Coast Live with a performance of "The Humours of the Ballyloughlin." For more info, visit www.poisoneddwarf.com. Slainte!
Local Music Spotlight with Poisoned Dwarf on Coast Live
-
A live taste of Ireland the day before St. Patrick’s Day on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Dave Murphy & Robert Wolf on Coast Live
-
A local volunteer loses his top to support kids with cancer on Coast Live
-
Local music spotlight for the holiday with MPROV on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Madison Warner on Coast Live
-
-
Local Music Spotlight with the HM Johnson Band on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight: In the Light on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Chase Payne on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Aaron Firestone and Woah on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Mike Lawson on Coast Live
-
-
Music Spotlight: Alex Dunlow on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with James Arellano on Coast Live
-
Local Music with Dahna Rowe and the Miscreant on Coast Live