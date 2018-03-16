Local high school robotics teams to compete for technological superiority

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Getting into STEM can be fun, too.

More than 30 high school teams from Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland will compete at the FIRST Chesapeake District Hampton Roads Event Sponsored by Newport News Shipbuilding on Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18.

This year’s game, “Power Up,” was designed with the nostalgia of the video arcade and the excitement of sports in mind. The game includes two three-team alliances of video game characters and their human operators who are trapped inside an arcade game and must beat the game’s boss in one of three ways.

Winners of the competition will advance to the FIRST Chesapeake District Championship at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center from March 29-31.

The event will take place at Churchland High School at 4301 Cedar Lane in Portsmouth from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to supporting their favorite high school robotics teams, attendees will also get the opportunity to visit the interactive “Technology Row” and meet young future technology leaders.

Both days are free and open to the public.

Click here for more information about FIRST Chesapeake and other FIRST programs.