‘Hoos historical upset: UVA is first ever No. 1 to lose to 16-seed in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC – One is done.

For the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament, 136 instances, a number one seed has lost to a 16 seed. Virginia, the top-seed in the South region – and the number one overall seed in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, is stunned by 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County, 74-54 Friday in a first-round game in Charlotte.

Number one seeds had been 135-and-0 all-time vs. No. 16 seeds prior to UMBC’s historical upset.

Virginia, the ACC regular season and conference tournament champion, finishes the season 31-and-3.