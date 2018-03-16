Hampton Police investigate two cellphone commercial burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating two separate commercial burglary cases.

According to officials, both investigations revealed that unknown suspects entered businesses by breaking glass panes to the building.

The first of the two burglaries happened around 1:45 a.m. at the T-Mobile store n the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road.

Police say that two men broke glass window panes to the front of the business and tried to get in an office inside the T-Mobile store. Once they were unsuccessful, both fled the scene by foot.

The second burglary happened on March Friday around 3 a.m. at a Metro PCS in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Two suspect in this burglary stole multiple cellphone accessories and money before exiting the business, after also breaking window panes to the front of the business.

Both cases are still active and under investigation. It is unknown if both incidents are related.

There is no photo or video surveillance available at this time.

The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone that may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or that may simply have information that will assist in the investigation, to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.