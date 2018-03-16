After 600 days at the shelter, workers hope dog gets lucky on St. Patrick’s Day

PALMETTO, Fla. – One unlucky dog is hoping to win big at Manatee County Animals Services “Lucky Pet Promotion” this St. Patrick’s Day, according to WFTS.

Ember, 6, has been at the pet shelter for over 600 days! That’s nearly two years of living in kennels. It’s very uncommon for a dog this playful and pretty to be overlooked for this long.

Ember was taken in to the shelter as a stray on July 5, 2016, found roaming as a stray in Bradenton.

The staff says she had been suffering from allergies; when she came to the shelter she was missing much of her hair, and was suffering from symptoms of dry eyes.

In fact, she lived a long time in the medical department at Manatee County Animal Services while she regained her health and hair.

Today Ember is in good health with a gorgeous penny-copper fur coat. She loves her humans and is very loving towards them. Ember would love to have someone who understands her needs to give her a good home.

She’s become a favorite of the staff and volunteers for her personality and friendliness.

She adores playing in the yard, going on walks, relaxing on a comfy couch and playing with her squeaky toys,” says the volunteers.

In hopes of adopting Ember out, Manatee County Animal Services (MCAS) is offering to waive the adoption fees for Ember.

The fee-free adoption is a MCAS-wide event for all dogs and cats through St. Patrick’s Day.

Regularly, adoption fees are $80 for dogs and $40 for cats to cover housing and food costs as well as spay/neuter surgery, a microchip and a rabies certification.