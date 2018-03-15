 Zoës Kitchen opens first Suffolk location

SUFFOLK, Va. – Zoës Kitchen opened their first Suffolk location and their fourth restaurant in Hampton Roads on Thursday.

Zoës is a fast-casual restaurant that serves fresh Mediterranean dishes.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will be giving away free sports cups and will offer free refills in those cups for the first month the store is open.

Plus, the new Suffolk location is offering new food options, including baked falafel and family dinners with Moroccan citrus roasted chicken, turmeric rice, and baked ravioli.

The new restaurant is located at 2099 Sun Harbor View, Suite 100, Suffolk Va. 23435.

In addition to the new Suffolk location, there are Zoës Kitchen locations in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake and in the Landstown and Hilltop areas of Virginia Beach. There is also a Zoës Kitchen located on the Peninsula, in Newport News.