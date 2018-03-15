× Target partners with app to offer same-day deliveries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you like same day delivery, more options are heading to your doorstep.

Target is getting in on the delivery craze.

Today, the retailer launched a partnership with the cellphone app Shipt to offer one-hour deliveries to customers across Hampton roads.

It’s simple; just sign onto the app and put what items you want in your shopping cart.

A Shipt employee then goes to the store and picks it up.

Shipt delivers everything from produce to toys to homegoods.

The company said their goal is to make shopping more convenient and easy for everyone.

“This is really going to help the working mom, the young single that is working all day long as well as those who are house bound,” Amy Leachman, Shipt’s Parnter Success Manager, explained. “It was the perfect timing to come to the Hampton Roads area, especially with spring break right around the corner.”

Age-restricted items like tobacco and alcohol can’t be brought.

To get items delivered, you must live within 15 to 20 minutes of a Target store.