Smithfield Foods donation brings new indoor archery facility to Victory Junction

RANDLEMAN, N.C. – A $500,000 gift from Smithfield Foods to Victory Junction will help the organization build a new indoor archery facility at its camp.

Smithfield Foods philanthropy efforts will help Victory Junction, whose children’s camps are committed to enriching the lives of children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses by providing life-changing camp experiences.

“Historically, the archery range has been among the most popular program venues at Victory Junction,” said Chad Coltrane, chief executive officer of Victory Junction. “The activity is currently offered at an open-air range but is only operational when weather permits. It is also positioned in an area of Victory Junction’s campus that is subject to flooding during heavy rains. Smithfield’s generous gift will allow us to create an indoor venue for this activity to provide uninterrupted fun for our campers, regardless of inclement weather.”

The facility will be completed by May 1, after construction started on January 31, 2018, according to Smithfield Foods.

“Smithfield Foods is proud to support Victory Junction—an incredible place where campers experience positive, life-changing impacts well beyond their time at camp,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We’re pleased that the indoor archery center will provide yet another bright spot at camp where children can gain confidence in their abilities and what they can achieve.”

Victory Junction was started by the Petty family, and is in honor of the lost of Adam Petty. It opened in 2004.

The organization has long ties to NASCAR because Richard Petty, Kyle Petty and Adam Petty all were NASCAR drivers.

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, according to the company.