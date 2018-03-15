Newport News Police searching for second victim in shooting that left one injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Jefferson Point Lane Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:23 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male of unknown age suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police say they are also searching the area for another victim that was shot during the same incident.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.