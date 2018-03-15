Man charged for attempting to run over Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man is in jail for allegedly attempting to run over a Virginia Senator Louise Lucas in Portsmouth.

James Clifton Taliaferro, 40, was arrested Wednesday after a series of incidents that culminated with him allegedly attempting to run over the senator. Taliaferro is reportedly an ex-employee of a business run by the Lucas family.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and police dispatch was informed that a man had tried to run over a woman in the parking lot near the 1500 block of High Street.

After speaking to Lucas, police secured a warrant for the arrest of Taliaferro as a suspect for attempted murder. He had fled the scene of the crime before police arrived.

Lucas did decline medical treatment at the scene, after medics were called to assist and look at her.

Taliaferro was taken into custody around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after briefly leading law enforcement on a car chase into the City of Chesapeake.

Taliaferro was also charged with felony eluding and served active warrants on file for destruction of property (x3) and trespassing.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.

