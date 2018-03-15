Local bridge that collapsed during construction designed by engineers of collapsed Florida bridge

NORFOLK, Va. – The pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University in Miami Thursday was designed by the same engineers that worked on a local bridge that collapsed during construction.

Figg Bridge Engineers submitted plans for a new, privately-funded South Norfolk Jordan Bridge that were approved on January 27, 2009.

Construction on the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge was put on hold after a truss used to build the bridge shifted, which sent a 10-foot, 90-ton piece of concreted crashing down to the railroad tracks below in June 2012. Four workers were injured in the incident.

The new bridge finally opened to traffic in late October 2012.

The original Jordan Bridge was located at Poindexter Street in South Norfolk and crossed the Southern branch of the Elizabeth River. It opened on August 24, 1928 as a toll bridge and cost $1.25 million.

“Our deepest sympathies are with those affected by this accident,” FIGG Bridge Engineers, the company hired to design the bridge, wrote in a statement to CBS News. “We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez said that at least one person died and six were hospitalized after the collapse.

CNN reported that the bridge’s span was just installed Saturday, but construction on the bridge was not yet finished.

Related:

At least one dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at university in Miami, authorities say

New photos show Jordan Bridge in the hours before collapse