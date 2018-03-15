Four displaced after Virginia Beach residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two adults and two children have been displaced after a multi-family structure fire in the 4000 block of Shelley Court Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:43 p.m. and found light smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters experienced heavy smoke conditions and high heat upon entry to the home.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Those that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

