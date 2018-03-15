× First Warning Forecast: Dry and sunny to end the work week

Mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will dip into the low 30s.

High pressure will build in to end the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low 50s. Will still be a little breezy and not as mild. Lows will be in the low 30s.

An area of low pressure will track across the region on Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll see rain chances increase throughout the day. Giving it a 50/50 shot. Looks like the best chance will be in the afternoon.

A slight chance for a shower early Sunday, followed by sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Milder to start the work week with highs closer to normal for this time of year. Normal high is 58.

Spring arrives on Tuesday, with highs right around 60 degrees. However, looks like we’ll be seeing some wet weather. Much cooler on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Rain chances on Wednesday with dry weather for Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds:NW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low and mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

